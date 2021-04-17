Letter: Thanks to the Orpheum

We would like to express our sincerest thanks for the tour of the Orpheum Theater. Clint showed us many of the new updates and renovations that have been taking place over the last year or so. We got to look in nooks and crannies and see the amazing behind the scenes rooms that so often we don't get to see. We would encourage all to attend a show, performance or movie at the newly renovated Orpheum Theater. It is a beautiful sight to behold. Thank you to Larry, Stephanie, Jared and Becca Johnson for the vision and gift to our city. We appreciate the effort and time you have spent on authentic restoration. Sincerely, DKG XI Chapter.