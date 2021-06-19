 Skip to main content
Letter: Thanks to Parkes Funeral Chapel
Letter: Thanks to Parkes Funeral Chapel

In the past few years, we have had to enlist the services of Mike Parkes at Parkes Funeral Chapel several times. Mike has always been helpful, warm, caring and professional, and answers all questions and concerns.

A month ago, our long-time friend and neighbor of 15 years passed and things were a mess. Mike helped in many ways, both in his profession and in her private matters. He said he was doing his job. I believe he went way above and beyond his call of duty.

His prices were reasonable as well.

Thank you very much for you caring and consideration.

Heaven forbid you need his service. But if it should happen, I would wholeheartedly recommend Parkes Funeral Chapel.

Paul and Gina Fairchild

Twin Falls

