I would like to give a giant shout out to my fellow newspaper carriers who were out in the breezy weather on Tuesday morning (Dec. 14).

For myself it was an obstacle course of trash cans and tree debris; wheel lines and road signs; a ground blizzard of tumbleweeds; the occasional airborne cow; and flying monkeys. I’m sure they had similar issues.

Thank you for your diligence! We may not make the news, but we make sure it gets there.

Beckett Hamilton

Twin Falls

