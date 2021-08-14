Letter: Thanks to Jim Jones
Idahoans deserver answers from Senators Risch and Crapo on why they have helped move forward a $1.3 trillion dollar “infrastructure” bill.
Awww, Priscilla Giddings (Republican, White Bird), you poor baby! Did the mean ol' legislative ethics committee vote to censure you, and to remove you from only one minor committee assignment? How dare they?
Letter: The globalists are promoting Socialism/Marxism to make the US into a third world country to merge with the rest of the world under a world government.
When I was living in the Portland, Oregon, area some years ago, a few veterinarians advertised in the newspaper a $10 certificate for neuterin…
I’m not sure if hypersonic missiles or Iran’s drones have a chance of first strike capability. If so, or if some countries will think so, and/…
There comes a point where hide-bound beliefs must at least entertain civil and reasoned counter-arguments. It is long past time to address and assuage the fears surrounding marijuana and embrace individual civil liberties.
Would you like the sales tax from your online purchases to go to corporations and the wealthy or to you as a permanent reduction of your prope…
Might I suggest an alternative to the awkwardness of elected officials voting to give themselves a pay raise? What if we rewarded our politicians by tying their pay to the median income of their constituents?
It's a shame this story is not being shared more. The first question upon reading about the boy was why was I not notified by cellphone?
On July 24, a barbeque dinner was served and made available to all law enforcement in Twin Falls County including Idaho State Police. The purp…