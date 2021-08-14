 Skip to main content
Letter: Thanks to Jim Jones
Letter: Thanks to Jim Jones

Thanks you Jim Jones for saying what I hope is the majority about the closed Republican primary and where the Republican Party is headed. Spot on sir. Thank you for your service.

Terry D. Ruby

Gooding

