 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Thanks to Idaho Community Foundation

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Interlink Volunteer Caregivers (IVC) was recently awarded funds through the Idaho Community Foundation’s Forever Idaho South Central Fund and the Kissler Family Foundation Philanthropic Gift Fund.

These funds will help support IVC’s mission to provide elderly, disabled, and chronically ill clients "Access to Healthcare" and other essential services including home safety modifications while "Giving the Gift of Home." IVC provides a last resort life-line for numerous Magic Valley neighbors who desperately need access to their community’s essential services and resources.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, staff, and our dedicated volunteers, I extend gratitude for the ongoing financial support received from the Idaho Community Foundation and their community partners.

Jeanette Roe

Executive Director, Interlink Volunteer Caregivers

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: The new Christianity morality

Letter: The new Christianity morality

Letter: "If Christianity in America is under attack, then let it be if it ignores the requirement to love by failing to love the foreigner, stranger, poor, people of other faiths, atheist, transgendered etc."

Letter: Christmas under attack

Letter: Christmas under attack

Letter: Christmas is the celebration of the birth, life and mission of Jesus Christ. Christmas and Christianity are under severe attack today!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News