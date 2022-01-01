Letter: Thanks to Idaho Community Foundation

Interlink Volunteer Caregivers (IVC) was recently awarded funds through the Idaho Community Foundation’s Forever Idaho South Central Fund and the Kissler Family Foundation Philanthropic Gift Fund.
These funds will help support IVC’s mission to provide elderly, disabled, and chronically ill clients "Access to Healthcare" and other essential services including home safety modifications while "Giving the Gift of Home." IVC provides a last resort life-line for numerous Magic Valley neighbors who desperately need access to their community’s essential services and resources.
On behalf of the Board of Directors, staff, and our dedicated volunteers, I extend gratitude for the ongoing financial support received from the Idaho Community Foundation and their community partners.
Jeanette Roe
Executive Director, Interlink Volunteer Caregivers