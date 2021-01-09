Letter: Thanks to friends of Brent (Twinkle Toes) Nakano

This letter is to all who knew and loved Brent. He loved this community and he loved everyone in it. If you ask, nobody ever heard him say a negative word about anyone; we believe Brent was more ill than he ever let on, but nobody ever heard him complain.

This letter is to thank everyone who participated in helping to make his dream come true – to send his daughter Meadow to college. Two fund-raisers were held in Brent’s honor: one at the Angler’s in Hagerman and the other at Outlaws and Angels.

On Dec. 19, a fundraiser was held at Outlaws and Angels in Bliss. We would like to thank all of those who donated raffles prizes; those individuals are as follows: Budweiser, Chappels Market, Main Street Wine, Nikki Mitchell, Riverboat, Roger (Chappels), Rose Schwarzbach, Simmerlys Market, Sweet Pea Boutique, Cathy Wilsing, Wilson’s, Ziggy’s in Bliss and Ziggy’s in Hagerman. And, to Dan Carter and Steven Hillman. There are so many people who participated behind the scenes to put both benefits together, thank you so much to everyone of you – you know who you are.