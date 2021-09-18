 Skip to main content
Letter: Thanks to Elks golf tournament helpers
Letter: Thanks to Elks golf tournament helpers

On August 7, 2021, the Snake River Elks Lodge held their Charities Golf Tournament at Golf Ranch 93. Honoring our theme of, “Elks Care; Elks Share” and due to the support of countless individuals and businesses the tournament was a great success in raising funds for local Elks Charities.

The money raised is used for Elks Charities with emphasis on our charity programs such as the Elks Hoop Shoot Program for youth in Jerome and Twin Falls Counties; Elks Easter Egg Hunt Program held annually at the Elks Lodge; Annual Christmas Basket Food Program; Support for the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) and other Veteran programs; Highway Cleanup Program of the Elks Lodge; Support and Partnership for the Anti-Drug Awareness Program; and Local Elks Charities Program Donations for Individuals in Need.

The Snake River Elks #2807 is the combined lodges of Jerome and Twin Falls Counties, and we would like to thank all the volunteers, businesses, hole sponsors, memorial participants, players, and donors that made our 2021 tournament a success. Without you and your support, charities like ours could not exist.

Sincerely, Snake River Elks Lodge #2807 Golf Charities Committee

