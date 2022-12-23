Letter: Thanks to all Wreaths Across America volunteers

Wreaths Across America, a national initiative to honor veterans with wreaths every December, was a huge success at Filer Cemetery, Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, West End Cemetery and Rock Creek Cemetery due to the dedication of many volunteers.

We thank coordinators Becky Lierman, Ann Petterson, Wendy French, Cliff Lockhart, Katie Bryant, Greg Bryant, and all those who helped with the ceremonies, including Rondal Lang, Dave McFerrin, State Sen. Linda Wright Hartgen, local honor guards, buglers, veteran organizations, DAR, and many others.

We also appreciate all those who sponsored wreaths, with a special thank you to those who contributed at the Gold Level – Blick Seed Co., Buhl Rotary Club, Castleford Men’s Club, Fairchild Shearing LLC, First Federal Bank, Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, VFW Thurston Pence Post 3604, West End Men’s Association, Jackie Frey, Randy and Lorie Kruse; Silver Level – Filer American Legion Post 47; Bronze Level – Jaker’s of Twin Falls, John and Betty Pastoor Charitable Trust, Anita Svancara; Red Level – McClain’s Arctic Circle, Road Work Ahead Traffic Services, Valley School staff, Dayle Everts; White Level – Agropur Inc., Hayhook Farms, Idaho Central Credit Union, Magic Valley Kingdom Kruisers CMA, Peterson Trucking, Stephan Kvanvig Stone Trainor, Rob Green Auto Group, Welch, Allan & Associates, Phoebe and Jeff Bird, Jill Carroll, Diane and Chris Greene, Susan Harris and Phil Winn, Mary and Harley Jacques, Suellen Lammers, Carla Ohanesian, Ann and Van Petterson, Guy Ramsey, Albert Vanzant; and Blue Level – Amalgamated Sugar, American Legion Post 7, Beams Flooring America, Blacker Complete Home Furnishings, Center for Physical Rehabilitation, Chad Dodds DDS, Stifel, Twin Falls Volkswagen, Willow Realty Group, Phillip and Linda Brugger, Vicki Katzman, Audrey and Stephen Kissik, Meghan Pringle, Camille Ramsey, Molly and Gene Senkbeil, Kathryn Sperber, and Keri Svancara.