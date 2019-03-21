I concur with Donald K. Larson's letter about the American Legion. The organization is the nation's largest network of U.S. wartime veterans and families. The American Legion has something for everyone under its four pillars of service: veterans affairs and rehabilitation, national security, Americanism and children and youth.
The American Legion brought into existence the GI Bill and the modern VA system and sponsors American Legion baseball, Boys State/Boys Nation, Scout troops, junior shooting sports and an oratorical competition. The American Legion Legacy Scholarship provides funds for children of U.S. military personnel who died on active duty on or after Sept. 11, 2001, or post 9/11 veterans with a combined disability rating of 50 percent or more as determined by the VA. In our local communities, we do memorial services, flag education in schools, voter participation and assist veterans in filing claims with the VA — to name a few.
I encourage all veterans who are not members of the American Legion to check us out. You can find more information at legion.org. If you are interested in joining or to find a local post near you, go to legion.org/idaho.
Thank you to all those who have served our great nation and those who continue to serve in the American Legion.
Rondal Lang, Commander
American Legion Post 47
Filer
