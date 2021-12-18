Letter: Thanks from Jerome Country Club

The Jerome Country Club Member Guest Committee would like to thank the following sponsors for their generous assistance in making the Jerome Member Guest and Ladies Invitational tournaments a big success.

Major Sponsor: Lytle Excavation L.L.C.

Gold Sponsors: D.L. Evans Bank, Idaho Scapes, First Federal Bank, Idaho Central Credit Union, Agropur-Jerome, Bunn Insurance Services, ABC Seamless Siding, Black Oil Company, Solitude Fly Company, ASAP Logistics, Black Pine Cabinets, AAMCO Transmissions, Travelers Oasis Truck Plaza, Consolidated Electric Distributors, and Magic Valley Paving LLC.

Other Sponsors: TEC Distributing of Idaho, Standlee Premium Western Forage, Moss Greenhouses, Pete & Janet Cantor, Jerome CC Men’s Association, Berry Landscaping, Troy Vitek PGA, Schwan’s Food Co., Hub International Ltd., The Party Center, EHM Engineers Inc., Paul’s Auto Repair, Willow Creek Ranch, Perkins Restaurant, Perkins Lawn Care, James Ray Construction, Northwest Farm Credit Services, Scarrow Meats, Brizee Heating and Air Conditioning, Hall & Associates, Precision Aviation, Gem State Realty, Ataraxis Accounting and Advisory Services, Title Fact Inc., Brennan’s Carpet & Design, Goode Motor Auto Group, Caddy Shack Restaurant & Bar, Interstate Battery Systems, Prescott & Craig Ins., Farnsworth Mortuary, Senator Jim Patrick, Steve & Marilee Allison, Dusty & Cortney Allison, Northwest Seed, Equity Northwest Real Estate, McGaw Industries. Inc., Jaker’s of Twin Falls, Magic Electric Plumbing and Heating, Farmers National Bank, Pro Flame Propane, Service Master of Magic Valley, Guild Mortgage Co., Rocky Mountain Energy, John Yore, Consolidated Electric Distributors, John O. Fitzgerald II, PC, LaCombe Coffee, JP Cleaning Services, Magic Valley Electric, Harris Cattle Buyers, Rain Guard Roofing, Tom & Dar Wagner, Magic Valley Home Finder, Mortgage Matt, Firesafe, Roe Livestock, Idaho Premier Tree Service, and Danny & Sherry Marona.

We appreciate your support and the work you have done for our community.

Jerome Member Guest Committee

David R. King, Chairman

