Letter: Thanks from Friends of the Avenues

Thank you Twin Falls! The Friends of the Avenues have heard from so many of you! We knew a local historic residential district was the right "avenue" to take, but are encouraged that so many of you think the same way.

Construction in Twin Falls will be non-stop for the next few years. It will happen in every "in-fill" (empty lot) location; downtown, the warehouse area, and north, south, east and west of the heart of the city. Don't kid yourselves. We've been found.

You have a voice in how construction occurs, but it requires getting involved. That, of course, is up to you. There is no better time than NOW to contribute to the city you love in a way that will benefit you and your children. Think about it. Being proactive is always better than reacting to errors.

We at Friends of the Avenues are committed to renovating, repurposing, and reusing the homes in our proposed local historic residential district (the northern triangle bordered by Addison, Blue Lakes, and 6th Ave. East). We like them! You like them! (Again, thanks for that).

Many of the Original Townsite elderly residents have owned their homes for over 20 years. They are affordable units in light of the current market. We must maintain them to provide local housing security. The way to accomplish that, and to preserve the very cool turn-of-the-century architectural styles on tree-lined streets, is to get the local district adopted by the city. It's a win-win.

Please continue to support our efforts by signing the community petition on our Facebook page (Friends of the Avenues). Contact us at theavenuestwinfalls@gmail.com to sign the homeowner petition if you live the in the proposed district. Positive change is affected by caring people who dare to step up. Be one!

Kate Lopez

Twin Falls

