Letter: Thanks for the music

On Sunday Dec. 5, my granddaughter, who is 15, and I attended the "Messiah."

The whole experience was incredible. We were immersed in beautiful sound from start to finish — a combination of the blended voices of the Magic Valley Chorale, the impeccable performances of the soloists and the corresponding accompaniment by the Chamber Orchestra.A performance like that comes only with hours of preparation and practice.

My granddaughter and I are grateful for the participants willingness to sacrifice their free time for our enjoyment. The Magic Valley is so blessed to have the very talented, skilled and dedicated Carson Wong and Sue Miller to help make this all happen. They are truly a gift to this community which we receive with great gratitude.

And as a final compliment to the performance, as we left, my granddaughter said, “So same time again, next year, right?”

Melody Lenkner

Twin Falls

