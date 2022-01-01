Letter: Thanks for supporting veterans

Wreaths Across America, a national initiative to honor deceased veterans with holiday wreaths, was a huge success at Filer Cemetery, West End Cemetery, Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, and Rock Creek Veterans Cemetery due to the cooperation of the cemetery boards and the dedication of many volunteers.

The Daughters of the American Revolution thanks location coordinators Becky Lierman, Wendy French, Cliff Lockhart, Katie Bryant, and Greg Bryant. Valuable assistance was provided by SRCNC manager Darryl Glanders, Idaho State Rep. Clark Kauffman, Filer American Legion, Mark Stephensen of the National League of POW/MIA Families, Chaplain Dutch, Magic Valley Honor Guard, Sons of Thunder, Christian Motorcycle Association, Kathy Marshall, the Taps players, and all the veterans who volunteered to place ceremonial wreaths for each branch of service.

We also appreciate all those who sponsored wreaths, with a special thank you to those who contributed at the Gold Level – Farmer Funeral Chapel, Road Work Ahead Traffic Services, West End Men’s Association; Silver Level – Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home; Bronze Level – Magic Valley POW/MIA Awareness Association; Red Level – Fairchild Shearing, Goode Motor, HK Contractors; White Level – Jill Carroll, Shawn Gould, Carla Ohanesian, Valley School District staff; and Blue Level – Larry and Susan Ainsworth, Amalgamated Sugar, Beams Flooring America, Kay Billington, Phoebe Bird, Blacker’s Appliance & Furniture, Callie Grace Insurance Agency, Center for Physical Rehabilitation Therapy, Christian Motorcycle Association, Dayle Everts, Dallas and Whittney Fairchild, Filer American Legion Post 47, First Federal Bank, Jackie Frey, Ginger Gascho, Diane and Chris Greene, Shirley Helling, Hospice Visions, Hub International Insurance, Idaho Central Credit Union, Suellen Lammers, Ken McDonald, Ashley Owens, Plant Foods, Brandon and Jamie Quigley, Kathryn Sperber, Stephan Kvanvig Stone Trainor, Anita Svancara, TruLeap Technologies, Vickers Western Store, Willow Realty, and Noland Winn.

Thank you to the community for supporting for our nation’s veterans!

Diane Greene

Twin Falls Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution

