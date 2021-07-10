Letter: Thanks for supporting the Father's Day Pickleball Tournament

The Pickleball Association of Twin Falls would like to thank all of the businesses and individuals who sponsored, donated and helped at its 3rd Annual Twin Falls Father’s Day Pickleball Tournament to make it such a success! This year we had 137 participants from five different states come and play on the beautiful outdoor pickleball courts at Frontier Field. It raised $4,460.03 that will go towards amenities for the pickleball courts at the park.

We could not have done it without the community support we received. So, please show your appreciation for their help to raise money for the community by supporting their businesses. They are: A Touch of Heaven Massage; Bridge Street Coffee Truck; Buffalo Wild Wings; Center for Physical Rehabilitation; Chardonnay Assisted Living; Creative Cravings Food Truck; Elevation 486; Gem State Paper & Supply: Glanbia; Great Harvest Bread Sandwich Company; Grocery Outlet; Idaho Power; Jersey Mike’s; Jolt Therapy; KB’s Burrito; Kona Ice Truck; Koto; Magic Valley Insurance; Mason’s Trophies; Pacific Source; Perkins Restaurant and Bakery; Pickleball Association of Twin Falls; Pickleball T & J; O’Dunken’s; Safari Hospitality; Scholes Dermatology; Selkirk; Shari’s Café and Pie; St. Luke’s Medical Center; The McMillen Group Powered by eXp Realty (Bob McMillen); Twin Falls Visitor Center; and Western Waste Services.