I want to thank Sen. Stennett for voting "Yes" on Marsy’s Law. I appreciated her comments that pointed out that it isn’t the only thing needed for helping crime victims in Idaho and that other concerns also need addressed. I hope she will continue to serve as a champion for victims the way that she did on the Senate floor Monday. I’m grateful for her courage to stand with crime victims.
I hope that her seatmates, Rep. Muffy Davis and Rep. Sally Toone, will also recognize the need to support Marsy’s Law. Please vote “Yes,” and give Idahoans the opportunity to vote on this important issue.
Jody Anderson Enriquez
Hailey
