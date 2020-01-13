{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Thank you, Alison Smith for listening. I am one of many who have been missing Dear Abby and am thrilled that you will now be featuring Classic Ann Landers!

While I have your attention, any chance of tweaking 'Today In History'? Would much rather read about GOOD things that have happened in history than so many bad. Hope you'll give it some thought. Thanks again for listening.

Marie Graffee

Buhl

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments