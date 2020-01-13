Thank you, Alison Smith for listening. I am one of many who have been missing Dear Abby and am thrilled that you will now be featuring Classic Ann Landers!
While I have your attention, any chance of tweaking 'Today In History'? Would much rather read about GOOD things that have happened in history than so many bad. Hope you'll give it some thought. Thanks again for listening.
Marie Graffee
Buhl
