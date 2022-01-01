 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Thanks for gifts to Voices Against Violence, Refugee Center

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

We wish to thank the Magic Valley community for supporting Voices Against Violence and the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Programs Tuesday, Dec. 14, by donating food, clothing, bedding and personal supplies to Koto's, an event organized by the Twin Falls County Democrats.

Thanks also to Koto Brewing Co. for hosting the event.

Both centers, Voices Against Violence and the CSI Refugee Program, are serving more and more clients, so financial support and donations to them is not just necessary but crucial during the holiday season. If you missed "Tuesday Giving," you can still help any time and these centers would greatly appreciate your gifts.

A thank you is due to the Democrats who stayed and helped organize the gifts to be delivered to Voices Against Violence and the CSI Refugee Center.

Giving is the true gift of Christmas. Thanks again to all involved and have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Barbara Hardy

People are also reading…

Twin Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: The new Christianity morality

Letter: The new Christianity morality

Letter: "If Christianity in America is under attack, then let it be if it ignores the requirement to love by failing to love the foreigner, stranger, poor, people of other faiths, atheist, transgendered etc."

Letter: Christmas under attack

Letter: Christmas under attack

Letter: Christmas is the celebration of the birth, life and mission of Jesus Christ. Christmas and Christianity are under severe attack today!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News