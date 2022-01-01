Letter: Thanks for gifts to Voices Against Violence, Refugee Center

We wish to thank the Magic Valley community for supporting Voices Against Violence and the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Programs Tuesday, Dec. 14, by donating food, clothing, bedding and personal supplies to Koto's, an event organized by the Twin Falls County Democrats.

Thanks also to Koto Brewing Co. for hosting the event.

Both centers, Voices Against Violence and the CSI Refugee Program, are serving more and more clients, so financial support and donations to them is not just necessary but crucial during the holiday season. If you missed "Tuesday Giving," you can still help any time and these centers would greatly appreciate your gifts.

A thank you is due to the Democrats who stayed and helped organize the gifts to be delivered to Voices Against Violence and the CSI Refugee Center.

Giving is the true gift of Christmas. Thanks again to all involved and have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Barbara Hardy

Twin Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0