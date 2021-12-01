Letter: Thankful this season

This Thanksgiving season I am especially grateful for the teachers, healthcare workers, and other front-line staff throughout Idaho who have always been essential but particularly the past couple of years. I am also thankful for the students at the College of Southern Idaho and all other colleges and universities throughout the state pursuing degrees in these challenging and critical fields. They are committed to serving others just when we need them the most. In my work at Western Governors University, I am privileged to know many Idahoans pursuing these careers, and I know they share a drive and a devotion with their peers across the state. Thank you for your service to your community and our state.