Wild, abundant salmon runs are a central part of Idaho’s legacy — for its cultural significance, but also for its ability to act as an economic engine for Idaho’s rural communities.
This is why I’m so hopeful and thankful for recent movement and focus on salmon and steelhead restoration efforts and for all the members of the Governors Work Group. They recognize the importance of restoring close to $700 million worth of annual economic activity that only an abundant wild salmon recovery can deliver to Lewiston, Salmon and everywhere in between. Also, for their recognition that this needs to be done for now and for generations to come.
Bold action is needed to break the ineffective and costly multi-billion dollar status quo. Near extinct fisheries need more, as do Idaho’s residents. And bold action is needed if the work group is to be successful delivering abundant salmon populations back to rural communities while protecting the wild and rugged culture that all Idahoans have come to love.
Eric Willadsen
Boise
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.