Letter: Thankful for Lost Wages Casino Night help

After a year of rescheduling and rearranging plans, the Twin Falls Optimist Club was overjoyed to finally host the annual Lost Wages Casino Night on July 31, 2021. This event is the club’s largest fundraiser and allows the club to provide grants to youth-oriented organizations and projects.

This event could not have been possible without the generous support from many community-minded businesses. These businesses stood with the club through multiple reschedulings. The Twin Fall Optimist Club can only be successful with a caring and generous community that believes in the work that the club does. Thank you to Don Anderson Construction, Plant Therapy, Jensen Jewelers, Wilson Bates, Scholes Dermatology, Everton Mattress Factory, Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power, Alliance Title & Escrow (NP), American Real Estate & Appraisal, Brizee Heating, Dick's Pharmacy, Gem State Realty, Guild Mortgage, IdaHome Realty, Jeff Reinke Insurance, Magic Valley Speedway, Mammoth Financial, Rainguard Roofing, Rob Green Auto, Robert Jones Realty, Rocky Mountain Flooring, Title Fact and Title One.

Thank you to the many additional businesses and individuals who supported this event by donating items for the silent auction and purchasing tickets. While some accounting is still taking place we estimate that the event raised over $20,000 that the club will use to support the youth in our community.

Sincerely,

Twin Falls Optimist Club

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0