Letter: Thank you to those who served

Thank you to all those who served in our Nation's Armed Forces defending the freedoms we enjoy today. A special thanks to the spouses who stood by us as we served our nation. Without their support we would not be where we are today.

I would also like to thank all the local businesses who offered Veterans special deals on Veteran's Day. There were so many I could not enjoy them all, but enjoyed the ones I made it to.

I encourage all Veterans if you are not a member of a Veteran's Service Organization to consider joining, Those in our local area are The American Legion, Disabled American Veteran's, Marine Corps League, Veteran's of Foreign Wars, and the Trout Base for submariners. If you are interested you can contact me at 208 326-5149.

Thanks again to all Veterans for their service.

Rondal Lang

Chairman, Twin Falls Veteran's Council

Commander, Filer American Legion Post 47

