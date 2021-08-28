 Skip to main content
Letter: Thank you to those who help after crash
Thank you to those who help after crash

Thank you to those who help after crash

On Aug. 17 we were towing a car from Ohio to Portland westbound on I-84 near Burley, and were hit from behind. The impact caused our truck to flip onto the passenger side and into an embankment.

Within moments, dozens of people stopped to assist and alerted Highway Patrol and emergency services. We were quickly and safely removed from the car and moved to a safer distance from the crash. People provided support and comfort and gathered our belongings which were scattered along the road.

We are immensely grateful to those who stopped, helped, comforted. Carl – who guided me step by step to stand and escape from the car; the people who said “put your arms around me and slide down;” the lovely woman with long dark hair who knelt in the dirt in front of us and said “The worst is over. Help is on the way. I will stay right here with you;” the medic who lives near the highway and provided warm, comforting professional care; the Cassia County first responders; the ambulance and ER teams at Cassia Regional Medical Center; Officer Hitt from the Idaho Highway Patrol.

Our destroyed vehicles were taken to Larry Chris Auto Body where Korbyn and Kendall were kind and supportive throughout. They oriented us to all of the services we needed to put our lives back together.

This was our first time in Idaho. We hope to set aside the nightmare of the crash. We will always remember and appreciate the random and focused acts of care and kindness in Burley, Idaho.

Thank you,

Kaeth Shaughnessy and Ray Stewart

Amherst, Ohio

