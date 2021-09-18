Letter: Thank you to the Twin Falls County Fair

I don’t know what the assigned job duties were for the 2021 Twin Falls County office staff, but Kim and two others girls that I apologize for not getting your names went above and beyond to set me up with a handicap accessary for three days. It was a humbling but necessary experience. I sincerely appreciate all of you for your heartwarming help and to the fair patrons, you were amazing to me. A special thanks to the younger generation parents you have done well raising some great members to society. A huge thanks to my husband Bob for pushing me around & around for three days. I am truly blessed. Great Job! John Pitz-Fair manager. “Recognition is the greatest motivator.” -Gerard C. Eakedale