Letter: Thank you to road-side helpers

On the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 13, there was a auto accident at exit 95, Mountain Home, ID. A van and a pickup were totaled.
The other driver and I were assisted by a couple from the Twin Falls/Jerome area. They waited with us, and kept us warm, until help and tow trucks arrived.
Being a bit in shock. I don't recall getting their names. But, the one piece of information that did imprint upon my brain cell, was their search for a Christmas tree. They were headed westbound, to Nampa, in search of a Douglas fir!
I just want to say a huge THANK YOU, to this couple. Compassion seems rare, these days. I am so grateful that this couple wanted to be kind, more than they wanted that tree! I hope they found it. And, I hope that they are blessed, beyond measure. On behalf of myself and the other driver, Thank you, and Merry Christmas.
Jes Tabler
Mountain Home
