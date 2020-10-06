Letter: Thank you to Melania Trump, FLOTUS

Thank you, Mrs. Trump for your work with children around the U.S. and the world. It is obvious from watching you in Paris, Rome, Brussels, Washington, Maryland, New York and other hospitals, via You Tube, that you love visiting the bedsides and helping sick children to make cookies or decorations , bringing conversation and encouragement for them . Thank you for the many miles you travel to brighten the lives of the weak and those too young to vote . Thank you for caring for the young, because, as you have said, “Our children are our future”.

Your “Be Best” campaign in schools is critically needed — likewise, your compassion, time, and concern invested to help opioid and drug additions.

Thank you for supporting President Trump through ‘perilous times’.

Your dazzling hostess abilities and personal touches, including beautifying the Whitehouse gardens, have blessed the American people and other countries.

Your “Be Best” campaign in schools is important. Thank you, that you are an example of your own slogan. Jesus said that whatever we do to or for a little child is like doing it to him.

Jan Wimberley

Buhl

