Letter: Thank you to Knights of Columbus donors

This is a bit late, but wished to thank all the corporate donors and individuals who provided food and other items for the Knights of Columbus Christmas Basket program last December. Over 150 baskets with approximately 60-70 pounds of turkeys, bread, milk and canned foods were donated to those in need. The Knights of Columbus, Boy Scout Troop 63 and others donated several hours and days to prepare and distribute the food boxes. Because of the support of the business community this event was a tremendous success. Thank you.

Jerry Burns

Twin Falls

