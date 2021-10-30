Letter: Thank you to helpers after Boise mall shooting

I'm so sad for all of the families involved in the shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall. My heart goes out to everyone — the first responders and all the people who witnessed the unspeakable violence. This is devastating. Thank you to all the helpers who undoubtedly saved lives.
Shop owners, managers, and/or employees at the Boise Towne Square Mall deserve a lot of credit for keeping people safe during this active shooting incident. A reminder that caring for each other is the highest virtue, even in the face of an act of violence.
Paul Bacon
Hallandale Beach, Florida