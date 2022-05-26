 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Thank you to all who came out to welcome PFC Kenneth L. Bridger home

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Thank you to all who came out to the Twin Falls Airport Tuesday night, 17 May to welcome PFC Kenneth L. Bridger, an American hero of the Korean War home.

Thank you also to those who lined the procession route holding American flags on Saturday, the motorcycle groups who escorted PFC Bridger's remains, the Magic Valley Honor Guard for providing military honors, and the active military, veterans, and others who attended the Memorial service at the Twin Falls cemetery.

A special thank you to the Magic Valley POW/MIA Association and Parkes Funeral Home for all you did to make this possible. My dad was a Korean War Veteran and it was an honor to be able to pay my respects to a fellow Korean War Veteran.

Rondal Lang

Chairman Twin Falls Veterans Council

Commander Filer American Legion Post 47

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: The good and bad of Twin Falls

Letter: The good and bad of Twin Falls

Letter: My wife and I recently moved to Twin Falls from California and we are surprised by the lack of people speaking up in your newspaper. On the other hand, we love Twin Falls.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News