Letter: Thank you Outback Steakhouse

Thank you Outback Steakhouse

A big thank you to the manager and staff of the Twin Falls Outback Steakhouse. My kids and I went there on Valentine’s night. I informed our server that this was my first Valentine’s Day in my 14 years of marriage away from my husband. He is currently battling Stage IV Bladder Cancer. Our server told the manager and they covered the entire cost of our meal. I was in tears over their generosity. Praise GOD for kind people who are willing to bless their fellow man when needed. I hope someday to be able to pass this on to someone else who may be in need. Thanks again Outback Steakhouse, you really brightened my day.