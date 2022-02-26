 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Thank you Outback Steakhouse

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Thank you Outback Steakhouse

A big thank you to the manager and staff of the Twin Falls Outback Steakhouse. My kids and I went there on Valentine’s night. I informed our server that this was my first Valentine’s Day in my 14 years of marriage away from my husband. He is currently battling Stage IV Bladder Cancer. Our server told the manager and they covered the entire cost of our meal. I was in tears over their generosity. Praise GOD for kind people who are willing to bless their fellow man when needed. I hope someday to be able to pass this on to someone else who may be in need. Thanks again Outback Steakhouse, you really brightened my day.

Kristen Geortzen

Twin Falls

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Stop eating animals

Letter: Stop eating animals

Letter: If you’re concerned about all the botched slaughters at Ida-Beef, stop eating animals and opt for vegan meat and other tasty vegan foods. As long as humans view animals as commodities, widespread suffering is destined to continue. 

Letter: COVID isn't finished

Letter: COVID isn't finished

Letter: A recent headline published in the Times-News stated that, at the international level, "COVID isn't finished." In this moment of crisis, we’ve got help as much as we can, wherever we can.

Letter: Help is needed to feed the elderly

Letter: Help is needed to feed the elderly

Letter: There are many elderly people in our areas who are homebound and aren't able to cook healthy meals for themselves; they have called Office on Aging to see if they qualify for hot meals to be delivered by mostly volunteers each weekday.

Letter: Questions for Chenele Dixon

Letter: Questions for Chenele Dixon

Letter: Chenele Dixon—you've had positive letters supporting you but no indication how you would vote on bills before State House. Could you please answer how would you vote, and these other questions:

Letter: Chenele Dixon understands education challenges

Letter: Chenele Dixon understands education challenges

Letter: As a parent one of my top priorities is the education of my children. Our family includes biological, adopted, and foster children, we have lived around the US and in other parts of the world. Chenele Dixion, who is running for State Representative, is someone who understands the challenges parents face as they work to educate their children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News