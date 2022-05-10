Letter: Thank you from Bickel Elementary School

We would like to thank Con Paulos Chevrolet and his staff for treating the entire staff at Bickel Elementary to pizza during Teacher Appreciation Week. The two employees who delivered our pizza, Josh and Eric, were amazing. They recited a poem dedicated to teachers and they were genuinely appreciative of what the teachers in their lives had not only taught them, but had also inspired them to be their best.

We also want to thank Smiles for Kids and their staff for donating shirts to our students and staff for our end of the year Field Day event. Kenze Hollenbaugh, their marketing coordinator, was awesome to work with and we thank and appreciate the entire staff for their generosity. Each class chose a different color so that the different grades would be easily identified on the playground as we have this traditional annual event.

Additionally, we would like to thank another very generous community member who also made this event possible. Five Fish Press did a wonderful job on the T-shirts.

Thank you to everyone,

Lucy Wills

Counselor Bickel Elementary School

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0