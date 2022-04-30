 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thank you for the help!

From two very grateful, if not intentional, visitors to your town last week, genuine thanks to so many Burley folks who assisted us when our car broke down on I-84. From Anthony, who picked us up in his tow truck, to the understanding staff at the Hampton Inn (especially Kay), and Pastor Dave, as well as the great people at Young's Buick, and the local U-Haul people, we can't say enough about their kindness to Canadian strangers. You made what could have been a nightmare bearable, and we are so grateful. Thank you so much. Home safely now, with just the sorting out to do!

Cheers, Carol and Barry Munro

Victoria, British Columbia

