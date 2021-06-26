 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Thank you for stuffing the bus
0 comments

Letter: Thank you for stuffing the bus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Blanket Blessings Inc would like to thank the Magic Valley for helping us “Stuff the Bus”, an Event held on June 11th at Grace Assisted Living. With your donations, we provided our local “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” chapter with twin sized bedding articles which will be used on their donated bunk beds. Their mission is to help keep kids off the floor by providing handmade bunkbeds.

Your aid toward Blanket Blessings; “Wrapped in the Wings of Love” is greatly appreciated.

Martha Roberts, secretary

Blanket Blessings Inc.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: To judge or not to judge
Letters

Letter: To judge or not to judge

A Utah TV news crew recently worried out loud about a State of Utah water conservation website. The “Fame or Shame” site encourages citizens to report those who are wasting water so water entities can follow-up.

Letter: Social justice is meaningless
Letters

Letter: Social justice is meaningless

Letter: I detest the term social justice, it’s meaningless. It could mean redistribution of wealth, socialism, climate change fanaticism, race-based policies, the definition can mean nearly anything for people that simply don’t know what they’re talking about but want to sound like “good people.” 

Letter: The Resurrection of Trump
Letters

Letter: The Resurrection of Trump

Letter: Trump out of the political picture? Only if you have your head in the sand. Trump had the election stolen from him? Only if you continue to live in a false reality that is espoused by the radical right.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News