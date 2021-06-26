Letter: Thank you for stuffing the bus

Blanket Blessings Inc would like to thank the Magic Valley for helping us “Stuff the Bus”, an Event held on June 11th at Grace Assisted Living. With your donations, we provided our local “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” chapter with twin sized bedding articles which will be used on their donated bunk beds. Their mission is to help keep kids off the floor by providing handmade bunkbeds.
Your aid toward Blanket Blessings; “Wrapped in the Wings of Love” is greatly appreciated.
Martha Roberts, secretary
Blanket Blessings Inc.