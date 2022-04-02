 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thank you for organizing Ukraine vigil

Thank you for organizing Ukraine vigil in Twin Falls

Everyone feels sympathy for the people of Ukraine as their country is besieged and destroyed. We feel their pain as their lives are uprooted and they flee from danger.

Neighboring countries are welcoming them in, giving them food, housing, and jobs.

Here in the US, we also want to support them, but we are currently limited to making donations to reputable organizations.

It doesn’t feel like enough.

So, a big shout-out of thanks to Rosemary Fornshell, Jan Mittleider, and Carolyn White for organizing the March 18 vigil at the Twin Falls Commons.

They lined up eloquent local speakers who represent various religious faiths. Rabbi Tony Prater, LDS Bishop Ray Parish, Episcopal Cannon Lauren Schoeck and Father Rob Schoeck , and Lutheran Pastor Anna Palma led us in heartfelt prayers. The most urgent words were spoken by Ukrainian native and now CSI professor Anatoliy Honcharenko as he shared the wrenching pain of the people in his homeland. Musician George Halsell played our national anthem and the Ukrainian anthem. The organizers had even ordered small Ukrainian flags for those who attended the event.

It was a somber, unifying occasion, and all those gathered felt a sense of community and caring.

May the prayers and loving kindness go forth through our immediate area and to all the corners of our world as we hope for peace.

Mary Martinat and Betty Slifer

Twin Falls

