Letter: Thank you for helping homeless students

The Twin Falls School District is grateful to be part of a caring and supportive community. During the month of December, the TFSD participated in Avenues for Hope, an online giving campaign geared at supporting families experiencing homelessness. The response from our community was overwhelming.
The contributions made through this program will help our school district support the basic needs of students when their families are struggling with homelessness. Sometimes it comes in the form of school supplies or food. Sometimes, it’s a gas card to help a family keep their children in the same school and provide a sense of normalcy. Sometimes, it’s a warm blanket or coat to help with the cold winter months. No matter what a family is dealing with, the Twin Falls community has provided the support to allow our school system to help.
Thank you to the generous individuals and organizations who made this campaign a success and helped raise over $7,000! Thank you to Dianne Birzer, Becky Jaynes, Twin Falls Firefighters Local 1556, the City of Twin Falls Employees, Carla Wherry, Kathy Dabestani, Richard and Gayle Bean, Jill Nebeker, Nathan Thompson, Collin and Tonya Roberts, Randy and Kara Crowley, the College of Southern Idaho, the Twin Falls Public Library, Community Quilts and Anna Scholes.
Becky Jaynes
Twin Falls