Letter: Thank you for help with Jerome Memorial Day ceremony
Letter: Thank you for help with Jerome Memorial Day ceremony

Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

The American Legion, Post 46 and the Al Auxiliary, Unit 46 of Jerome would like to thank the Jerome H.S. Baseball team and the parents and grandparents who brought their children out to the Jerome Cemetery to help place crosses and flags on veteran graves then came back and helped take them down and put them away.

Thanks also to Jerome Chief of Police Dan Hall for speaking at our Memorial Day Ceremony. Also a big thank you to the Jerome Fire Department for their amazing display of the American Flag and for joining our Honor Guard for the Presentation of Arms. We are so appreciative of the community help and support.

Thank you again,

Stan Bolich, American Legion President

Kathy Barrow, AL Auxiliary President

