Letter: Thank you for help during dog attack
I want to thank all those who helped me on Saturday, May 1, when I was attacked by dogs while delivering mail in Twin Falls. While I do not remember much about the incident I do recall neighbors assisting me while I was on the ground. I do not know who you are, but may God richly bless you for your kindness. The paramedics and ambulance crew were very professional and reassuring. Evidently, I missed the dogs and maced myself. Thank you for keeping the dog spray out of my eyes. Dr. Lindberg and Susan took good care of me once I reached St Luke's. Also would like to thank Officer Clifford for contacting my family and updating them on my situation. I am blessed to live and work in a community with so many caring and professional people. I am now home recovering from a concussion, but it could have been much worse. Thanks again to all of you who took the time to care for me.

Rondal Lang

Filer

