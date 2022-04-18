Letter: Thank you, first responders

Thank you, first responders

Public service at its best. Thank You to Twin Falls Fire Department and countless other Fire Departments throughout Southern Idaho, Twin Falls Police Department, Post Office, Depot Grill, Jackie Frey with Twin Falls County Emergencies Services, Mid Columbia Bus Company, Idaho Power, Sparklight Internet, Century Link, and my amazing staff Jack Crivits, David Rivera, Kristy West, Cassie Stone, Ben Koldewey, Sara Tellez, Teodora Ramirez, Nolan & Seth Watte for the great job with the fire on April the 11th.