Letter: Thank you, Chenele Dixon

Thank you, Chenele Dixon

Thank you, Chenele Dixon! Thank you for standing up to represent the great people of Southern Idaho. Chenele understands community. She is passionate about protecting the interests of your family and your parental rights in education. Chenele is a wonderful advocate for our small businesses and our agriculture industry. If you know Chenele, you know her passion for listening to people, advocating for people, and her long standing direct involvements in her community. Chenele has worked directly with our school systems. She has been involved inside the schools working with our children and taking her experience and knowledge to the serve on school boards. She continues to work with and build productive relationships both with politicians as well as the citizens. Chenele is not one to sit back and watch. Chenele makes things happen! Conservative values is what our community was built on and continues to thrive on. Your vote matters more than ever, especially for our community and state elections. I encourage you to get out and vote for Chenele to keep our community thriving in the right direction.