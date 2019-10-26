Vote on Nov. 5 for Liyah Babayan and the People First Campaign for Seat 4 on the Twin Falls City Council. She will round out the council with her practical and knowledgeable people skills, her amazing grasp of the issues and her understanding of running a business for over 13 years.
She understands that no matter how many wants and needs are desired, even our city council has to be on a budget at times. Sometimes it's one project now and the next project held off until a later time.
She spoke at the capitol building during the Medicaid expansion debate. Liyah knows this will make a difference in peoples' lives for medical care when needed and cut costs on indigent funding — a helping hand for all people.
You may not know that this delightful woman also has degrees in U.S. history, international relations and political science. Don't miss out on this kind of talent. Vote for Liyah Babayan — Seat 4.
I also want to say thank you, Chris Talkington, for your gift of many years to this city. I appreciate your good common sense and ability to communicate.
IIa Warren
Twin Falls
No Thanks, I will vote for anyone but her.
Why would you vote for a Nancy Pelosi clone? Miss Thang is a California democrat to the core. Pro everything that Idaho is not.
