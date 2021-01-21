Letter: Thank God for Republicans with character

Widespread election fraud? Why didn't McConnel or Graham or Cruz or Collins lose? Why would fraud exist only in the states Trump lost? How did all this fraud occur in states like Arizona and Georgia with Republicans in charge of the elections? Trump claimed election fraud months before the election. If he saw it coming, why couldn't anyone find it or stop it? And TWICE in Georgia? Fraud can be predicated upon silence in the face of a duty to speak. Risch, Crapo, Simpson, and Fulcher all had a duty to speak in the face of Trump’s knowingly false attacks upon the American election process. There’s the fraud. A setup by Trump so he could lie about the elections, just like his lie that Pence could save him.

One can only hope that when our Idaho representatives were hiding under their desks in the Capitol they might have entertained the thought they should have stood up to Trump’s lies much earlier. Instead, they chose to ride the tiger to see how it would play out. To no one’s surprise, in the end Trump burned them too. He cost them them Georgia and the Senate, and then he tried to stop the process with his thugs.