 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Thank God for Republicans with character
0 comments

Letter: Thank God for Republicans with character

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Widespread election fraud? Why didn't McConnel or Graham or Cruz or Collins lose? Why would fraud exist only in the states Trump lost? How did all this fraud occur in states like Arizona and Georgia with Republicans in charge of the elections? Trump claimed election fraud months before the election. If he saw it coming, why couldn't anyone find it or stop it? And TWICE in Georgia? Fraud can be predicated upon silence in the face of a duty to speak. Risch, Crapo, Simpson, and Fulcher all had a duty to speak in the face of Trump’s knowingly false attacks upon the American election process. There’s the fraud. A setup by Trump so he could lie about the elections, just like his lie that Pence could save him.

One can only hope that when our Idaho representatives were hiding under their desks in the Capitol they might have entertained the thought they should have stood up to Trump’s lies much earlier. Instead, they chose to ride the tiger to see how it would play out. To no one’s surprise, in the end Trump burned them too. He cost them them Georgia and the Senate, and then he tried to stop the process with his thugs.

Thank God for Republicans with character: Michigan reps called to the White House, state elections personnel, Mitt Romney, the Secretary of State of Georgia. People who stood up and called out lies when they saw them. Unfortunately, Risch, Crapo, Simpson, and Fulcher are not among them.

Robert Elgee

Hailey

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: 'It's our house'
Letters

Letter: 'It's our house'

Letter to the editor: I too could agree with some of Trump’s policies but I could never vote for him. My desperate hope is that a conservative with integrity will emerge for the 2024 election.

Letter: Tired of winning?
Letters

Letter: Tired of winning?

Letter to the editor: At no time during the past four years has Trump ever pretended to be anyone other than Donald Trump; a narcistic, pathological, lying grifter.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News