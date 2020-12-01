 Skip to main content
Letter: Tell your mate you love them
You have to remember that in life there are no do-overs. You have only one chance to love a person, so you had better take advantage of every opportunity to hug your lover and tell her or him how much you love them. Any change you miss is gone and you will have to live with regret.

I know this is true because I lost my mate to dementia, and I have to live with the knowledge that I missed many opportunities as I look back over our life together to hug my wife and tell her how much I loved her.

I submit this failure of mine to the Times-News in the hope that you will consider these words. Take the time to love, because you will lose your mate in time. Everyone does.

John Scarlett

Gooding

