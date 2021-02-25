 Skip to main content
Letter: Tell lawmakers to not make initiatives more difficult
Letter: Tell lawmakers to not make initiatives more difficult

 In 2017 Idaho citizens gathered the signatures necessary to put a citizens initiative to expand Medicaid on the 2018 ballot which provided healthcare for thousands of Idahoans. It should be noted this took place after many years during which our legislators, on a yearly basis, refused to address the Medicaid expansion and healthcare of our fellow citizens.

The entire process of this initiative, including signatures and voter education, was a tremendous act of good citizenship on the part of Idahoans working for Idahoans when their legislators would not, and the expansion succeeded with 61% of Idaho citizens voting it into law.

In 2019, despite the fact that the right to form citizens initiatives is a part of our Idaho Constitution, Idaho legislators passed SB 1159, a bill that would make an arduous task nearly impossible. SB 1159 passed both the Senate and the House along party lines and to his credit, it was vetoed by our Governor Little.

On Feb. 12, Senator Vick introduced S1110 to make citizen initiatives even more difficult for us and included an “emergency” clause to put the bill in effect upon passing. They have sworn to support the Constitution of the State of Idaho and have decided to ignore their oath.

Let them know their disregard for our rights and disrespect of our Constitution to disenfranchise future citizen initiatives will not be tolerated.

If you need contact information for your Idaho legislators you can call 208-332-1000 or toll free and hearing impaired at 800-626-0471.

Idaho needs your voice to remain Idaho for it’s citizens, not for the whims of legislators.

Mary McLaughlin

West Magic

