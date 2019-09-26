Friday, Sept. 20, I took my daughter out of school, loaded her up in our hypocritical, fuel-powered crossover and drove the 170 miles to our state capital building to allow her to be a part of the Global Climate Strike. I think it is important for her to witness the power of our democracy and the beauty of people around the globe uniting efforts in order to elicit change. The most important reason for making this trip, however, is teaching my daughter to look past ego-driven arguments and stand up for facts.
We are living in a world where people are blatantly ignoring scientific fact in order to further their own political and financial gains. This behavior is not only absurd, but dangerous as well. Whether ignoring climate science or economic science, extremists on either side are driving division in our nation on issues that should not be political opinion. They are encouraging the censoring of our brightest minds and empirical data and halting the progress that has granted us the opportunity of being considered a great nation.
While going to a climate strike might not be your ideal way of promoting science and the necessity of setting aside political party nonsense, I feel it is one opportunity to show our leaders and our youth that facts are what matter, not biased opinion. Extreme circumstances require concentrated efforts; our youth are part of a movement that is history in-the-making, and their message that we are all in this together is something we would all do well to remember.
Darlene Jentzsch
Rupert
