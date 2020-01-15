Tax crunch and other thoughts
The tax man is the Grinch that stole Christmas. Why is Twin Falls County and College of Southern Idaho taxes increasing rapidly over the past three years? My personal county and CSI taxes are up over 50% since 2016. I know many are feeling this tax crunch. How can they justify this large increase in spending? The failure of the jail bond and Filer school bond are real signs that taxpayers are revolting. How about some fiscal restraint from our county and college administrations?
Daily, we see Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals,” which he dedicated to Lucifer (Satan), being promoted by liberal socialists and much of the mainstream media. Alinsky’s main rules are: Polarization to divide people; Demonization of those opposed to the socialist agenda and; Deception to use fake news and lies. The end justifies the means! These rules have been the strategy for implementing more socialistic control over our lives. Remember, socialism always results in the loss of freedom and individual liberty!
The 2410 page USMCA trade agreement passed the House of Representatives. It must be defeated in the Senate as it destroys sovereignty. It creates regional government run by unelected bureaucrats, not Congress. Contact your US Senators to oppose it!
You have free articles remaining.
In the Northwest Ordinance of 1787, the Founders wanted religion, morality and knowledge to be taught in schools. The Supreme Court ruled that we were “emphatically” a Christian nation. In 1962 and 1963, the Court removed prayer and Bible reading from schools. Our schools today are producing students who, at the last election, wanted avowed Socialist Bernie Sanders to be President.
Founder, George Mason warned that if we became a wicked nation, then Providence (God) would punish America with natural disasters. Storm and fire damage continue to rise as we mock God and His Commandments for Christian living. Freedom is not free!
A concerned citizen,
Adrian Arp, Ph.D.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.