Letter: Taking Idaho Farmer’s Precious Water

Taking Idaho farmer’s precious water

We have been overwhelmed by the number of Brian Smith political attack ads on TV. In his political attack ad against Mike Simpson, he states that Mike Simpson is taking away precious water from Idaho’s farmers. I was curious about this inflammatory statement. In checking the facts, it appears there is a movement to remove four dams on the lower Snake River. Mike Simpson is not the author of this plan. It appears that many groups are pushing for the removal of those particular four dams. My question to Mr. Smith is: The four dams in question, are located in Oregon and Washington. So how is Mike Simpson taking away Idaho Farmer’s precious water? Do Idaho Farmers pump water all the way uphill and upstream, from Oregon and Washington to water crops in Idaho? This is just another example of a slick lawyer trying to use a false hot button issue to get votes. I’m not voting for Brian Smith.

Blair Moncur

Idaho Falls

Bills Place 2022 annual golf benefit successful

The Bill’s Place Board of Directors would like to thank all those that helped make our 18th Annual Golf Benefit successful even with the challenging weather. Bill’s Place is a community based transitional home for recovering women who are transitioning out of adult corrections and working on becoming productive citizens in our community.

This event would not have been possible without our Tee-Box Sponsors, including; David & Lisa Burgett, Alan Stadelman, Boise Rigging Supply, Banner Bank, Mahlke Hunsaker & Co., DL Evans Bank, Impressions LLC, Element Heating & Cooling, HUB International, Prescott & Craig, Jerome Rotary, Jackie Frey, Idaho Power, Gregory Bryant, Martiny Saddle Co., Dulling Agency, Joe & Mary Shaw, Rosholt Family, Kimberly Veterinary Service, Mr. Paz Scenic Photography, Title Fact & Rich Stivers, Dicks Pharmacy, Service Master, Frank Hegy Inc., TEC of Idaho Distributing, Smith Productions, First Federal Savings Bank, Tianna’s Coffee House, Magic Valley Mall, Depot Grill, Falls Brand and the Twin Falls Golf Course.

We would also would like to thank our Donors including Jan Murphy, Debera Robinette, D & B Supply, Janet Cantor, Glanbia, Colleen Reeves, Buffalo Café, Rock Creek Restaurant and Paul Jordan. Finally, Special Thanks to Golf Pro Steve Meyerhoffer, Zane Slotten and all of our golfers that made this fundraiser possible for the continuance of Bill’s Place operations. Congratulations to our first place winners; Grant Hanchey, Meg Hanchey, Ruth Hanchey & Tanner Jensen. On behalf of our Board of Directors; Kevin Sandau, Dale Metzger, Colleen Reeves, Jan Murphy, Kayla Zaldivar and Bill Brockman, we say “Thank You for your support” and look forward to seeing you next year!

Ken Robinette,

Bills Place Board Member

Twin Falls

