 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Taking Idaho Farmer’s Precious Water

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Greetings,

We have been overwhelmed by the number of Brian Smith political attack ads on TV. In his political attack ad against Mike Simpson, he states that Mike Simpson is taking away precious water from Idaho’s farmers. I was curious about this inflammatory statement. In checking the facts, it appears there is a movement to remove four dams on the lower Snake River. Mike Simpson is not the author of this plan. It appears that many groups are pushing for the removal of those particular four dams. My question to Mr. Smith is: The four dams in question, are located in Oregon and Washington. So how is Mike Simpson taking away Idaho Farmer’s precious water? Do Idaho Farmers pump water all the way uphill and upstream, from Oregon and Washington to water crops in Idaho? This is just another example of a slick lawyer trying to use a false hot button issue to get votes. I’m not voting for Brian Smith.

Blair Moncur

Idaho Falls

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Taking Idaho Farmer’s Precious Water

Letter: We have been overwhelmed by the number of Brian Smith political attack ads on TV. In his political attack ad against Mike Simpson, he states that Mike Simpson is taking away precious water from Idaho’s farmers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News