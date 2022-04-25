Letter: Taking Idaho Farmer’s Precious Water

We have been overwhelmed by the number of Brian Smith political attack ads on TV. In his political attack ad against Mike Simpson, he states that Mike Simpson is taking away precious water from Idaho’s farmers. I was curious about this inflammatory statement. In checking the facts, it appears there is a movement to remove four dams on the lower Snake River. Mike Simpson is not the author of this plan. It appears that many groups are pushing for the removal of those particular four dams. My question to Mr. Smith is: The four dams in question, are located in Oregon and Washington. So how is Mike Simpson taking away Idaho Farmer’s precious water? Do Idaho Farmers pump water all the way uphill and upstream, from Oregon and Washington to water crops in Idaho? This is just another example of a slick lawyer trying to use a false hot button issue to get votes. I’m not voting for Brian Smith.