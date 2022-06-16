Letter: Taking down the curtain

This last week gave a preview of what the Jan 6th Committee has heard for months about the Capitol riot. Somewhat disconcerting it took this long to get to this point, but maybe the plodding response was necessary to gather sufficient information to address how deeply Trump was involved in the insurrection.

To those who watched the day unfold it was obvious that Trump was intimately involved in the unleashing of the mob to attack this institution of Democracy. I would say that if you did not come to this conclusion, you were obviously looking on this day through cultish eyes.

To me the most impactful video from the first public hearing was William Barr saying it was BS that the election was stolen. Secondly, witness after witness telling the committee they were called to the riot by none other than Trump. And thirdly, it was revealed that many Republican legislators came to Trump asking for a pardon in the days after the Capitol riot, which demonstrates coordinated and intertwining guilt for this heinous act. And lastly, the verification that Trump wanted Mike Pence hung on those gallows built in front of the Capitol Building.

If you cannot be moved by this testimony, I truly believe you are in a cult. Over the weekend there was evidence of Republican legislators finally building the courage to come out of the cult and denounce their allegiance to Trump. I can only hope and pray there will be more in the future.

I have said for years, Trump is absolutely corrupted, and he corrupts absolutely. If you disagree with my assertion, I would challenge you to watch the hearings on January 6th and come to your own conclusions. But don’t sit in your ignorance and bask in the cult.

Greg Hegman

Twin Falls

