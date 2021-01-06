Letter: Take the vaccine

Trump says take the vaccine. Biden says take the vaccine. Scientists say take the vaccine. God says take the vaccine. The devil says take the vaccine. Yet many of those who work with sick people won’t take the vaccine because their friend Dumbo the flying elephant says don’t take the vaccine.

This is a massive failure of the churches whose job it is to teach people how to love their neighbors. This is a massive failure of schools and universities to teach us how vaccines have saved the planet many times in the past. This is a massive failure of government to inspire trust in our institutions. This is a massive failure of the American people who have the greatest technology in the universe at their fingertips and won’t use it.

Don’t tell me you are pro-life or pro-abortion and won’t take the vaccine. Don’t tell me you are pro-America, or pro-union, or pro-business, or pro-women, or pro-environment, or anti-tax, or anti-bullying and won’t take the vaccine. You are an ignorant hypocrite and a part of the problem, not the solution.

Sincerely,

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

