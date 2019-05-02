Make America Great Again really: Consider the parody of singing or praying "God Bless America" while many in our nation promote same sex marriage (sodomy) and killing babies by abortion. My understanding is most abortions are after adulterous relationships. Sodomy, adultery and shacking up is sin. God hates sin. What a joke to ask God to preserve our nation or ask God to bless America.
Take a stand for righteousness. Oppose wickedness.
God created man with free agency. Man can choose to do good or evil. Remember the Bible says that sin is the transgression of the law. God does not condone sin, but will forgive those who confess and repent of their sin. Some people lie, steal, murder. Some are drunkards, commit adultery, rape, commit incest, molest children, practice homosexuality. Taking exception to or opposing sodomy is not hate or discrimination any more than opposing or taking exception to lying, stealing, murder, drunkenness, adultery, rape, child molestation and incest.
Know what the Bible says about sodomy, adultery and the sanctity of life.
Contact and urge your governor, attorney general, senators and representatives to promote righteousness and oppose evil. We must not sit down, plug our ears or cover our eyes.
Ezekiel 22:30: "And I sought for a man among them, that should make up the hedge, and stand in the gap before me for the land, that I should not destroy it. but I found none."
To save our nation, we must prevail against wickedness. Patriots and disciples of Jesus must proclaim righteousness. We must rise up, show up, stand up and speak up, must refuse to give up and and never shut up. It is better to be God correct than political correct.
Carter Killinger
Twin Falls
