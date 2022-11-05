Letter: Take a look at each parties platforms

Dear Editor,
This year’s campaigns have been long on voting against inflation, immigration, and crime, but short on plans to address these issues. How are Idaho voters to decide which party has plans and which party is only running against Biden and Pelosi? And with all due respect, voluminous Voter Guides are not much help. A better way to understand the difference between the two major parties is to take a look at their platforms.
The Republican 18-page platform addresses all kinds of hot button issues like abortion. For example, “Abortion is murder from the moment of fertilization.” And Social Security, “We believe Social Security must be stabilized, diversified, and privatized…”
The Democrats’ one-page platform addresses quality education, a fair economy and equity, justice, opportunity for all, health care, strengthening Democracy, and protecting natural resources.
People are also reading…
Candidates are banking on voters’ knee jerk responses to name recognition based on colorful signs and slick TV ads calculated to trigger emotional responses.
Idaho’s future is too important to be tricked by slick TV ads and by signs that crowd every available corner.
Sincerely,
Elisabeth Ratcliff-Tate
Garden City